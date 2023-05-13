Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 12,662 RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,762,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,701,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,090,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,360,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

RXO Stock Performance

RXO opened at $18.88 on Friday. RXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

