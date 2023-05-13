Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $315,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $60.48.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.