Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

