Oarsman Capital Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,356 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 381,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 376,782 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2,010.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 233,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 222,529 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,440,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $47.44.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.