Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 68 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 280.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 71.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev purchased 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,113.92. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $269,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev purchased 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,113.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,515.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 950 shares of company stock valued at $170,126 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $192.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $209.64.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 11.74%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

WD-40 Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

