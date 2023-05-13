Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Oculis in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCS opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCS. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,838,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

