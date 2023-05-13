Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $1,440,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $5,668,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 530.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 97,245 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.19 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 34.66%. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on OLPX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.66.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.