OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,293,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,913. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.