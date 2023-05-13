OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Increases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $132.42. 323,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,045. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $162.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

