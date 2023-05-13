OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 19,156 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1,013.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $245,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $39.61. 26,729,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,961,558. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

