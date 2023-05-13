OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,095 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in AES were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 69.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,173,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,799,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AES by 59.5% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,807,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AES by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,620,000 after acquiring an additional 914,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 5,058,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,155. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -80.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

