OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 191 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.96.
Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Home Depot Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.
Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.
See Also
