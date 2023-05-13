OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 219 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

EOG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.42. 1,874,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average is $125.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.