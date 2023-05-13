One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

One Stop Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.26. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 million, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

One Stop Systems ( NASDAQ:OSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $472,331.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,030.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It deals with the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

Featured Stories

