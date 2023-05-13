Opus Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Opus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Paychex by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.50. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.78 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.