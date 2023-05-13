Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Opus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

