Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 7,805.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after buying an additional 2,019,753 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $65,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $97.85 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $97.92. The stock has a market cap of $264.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

