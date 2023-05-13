Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Orange’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.

Orange has a payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orange to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Orange has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 1,033.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 87.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 218,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Orange by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 196,445 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,262,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 318,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

