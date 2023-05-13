Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Orange’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.
Orange has a payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orange to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.
Orange Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Orange has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.22.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ORAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
