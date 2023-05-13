Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $65.39 million and $644,518.17 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025072 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018423 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,822.83 or 0.99989677 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06819393 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,029,331.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.