Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,238,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,617,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 209,282 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 144,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

