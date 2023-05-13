Oxen 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $244,010.57 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and $244,010.57 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,811.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00299469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00571023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00067362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.14 or 0.00421994 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,065,096 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

