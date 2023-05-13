Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.97. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $162.93.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

