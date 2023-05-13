Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Park City Group by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Park City Group by 686.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Park City Group by 29,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

