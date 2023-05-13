Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Park City Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PCYG stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.09.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.
Park City Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Park City Group by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Park City Group by 686.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Park City Group by 29,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park City Group (PCYG)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.