PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Piper Sandler

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.30.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 3.9 %

PayPal stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.40. PayPal has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.