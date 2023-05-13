PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Shares Bought by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in PaySign were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PaySign by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,256,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $167.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 1.10. PaySign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

PaySign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. PaySign had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 2.70%. Analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $100,758.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,405.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $100,758.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 200,000 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,190,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,602,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on PaySign from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of PaySign from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

