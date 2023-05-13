Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP David C. Czeszewski Sells 11,671 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.91 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 97,699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

