Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP David C. Czeszewski Sells 11,671 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.91 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.
