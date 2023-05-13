Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) COO Thomas J. Hogan Sells 9,900 Shares of Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $110.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, National Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Perficient by 22.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Perficient by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 9.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

