P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.27

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $5.75. P&F Industries shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 14,635 shares changing hands.

P&F Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

P&F Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of P&F Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P&F Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.