Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $110.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.60.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $95.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.55. The firm has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,692. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

