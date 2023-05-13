Pi Financial Weighs in on Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

CVE NOU opened at C$4.77 on Thursday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a one year low of C$4.36 and a one year high of C$9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

