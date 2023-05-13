Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Down 17.5% in April

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $786.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 15.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 121.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

