Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

Insider Activity

American Electric Power Price Performance

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.66. 3,314,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,982. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average is $92.40.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

