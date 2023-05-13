Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Cintas by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,220,000 after acquiring an additional 88,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $474.36. 255,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $451.25 and its 200 day moving average is $445.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $478.39.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

