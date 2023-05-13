Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $109.88. 3,260,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.69 and its 200-day moving average is $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

