Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $614,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of D traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.19. 2,475,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.33. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

