Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.96.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,438,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

