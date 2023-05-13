Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.50 million-$14.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.30 million.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.93. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 37.32% and a negative net margin of 22.85%. Research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PXLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

In related news, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 16,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $28,339.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,972.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 67,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $117,051.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,116.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 16,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $28,339.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at $289,972.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,716 shares of company stock worth $147,736. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter worth approximately $839,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 41.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 221,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 53.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 51,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 165.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 85,056 shares in the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

