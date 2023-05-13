PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Update

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 585,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PNM opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Further Reading

