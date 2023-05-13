Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on July 14th

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$660.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.62. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$15.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.00.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.80 million. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 0.9555382 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Pollard Banknote

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBL shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

(Get Rating)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Read More

