PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in April

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,318,500 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 2,038,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut shares of PostNL from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

PostNL Stock Performance

Shares of TNTFF stock remained flat at $1.68 during trading hours on Friday. PostNL has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

Featured Stories

