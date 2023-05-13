Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Power Assets Stock Performance

HGKGY stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Power Assets has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

