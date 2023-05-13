Prom (PROM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.21 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, Prom has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $76.96 million and $2.21 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.22 or 0.00015771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.25181414 USD and is up 4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,345,844.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

