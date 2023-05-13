ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,480,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the April 15th total of 20,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,373,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.34. 101,486,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,583,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

