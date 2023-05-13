Puzo Michael J Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $22,346,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE EOG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.42. 1,874,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,609. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.29.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.