Puzo Michael J Sells 11,471 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Puzo Michael J lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal Stock Down 3.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

PayPal stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.69. The stock had a trading volume of 28,711,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,731,872. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.