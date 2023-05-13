Puzo Michael J Sells 14,452 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Puzo Michael J cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,925 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,452 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.21. 6,574,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,435. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

