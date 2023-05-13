Puzo Michael J Sells 470 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Puzo Michael J cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 4.1% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.