Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Redfin Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redfin in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.30. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $479.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.39 million.

Redfin Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. Redfin has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at $301,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

