Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Raised by Analyst

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 1,803.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TBPH opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $714.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 7,457,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,622 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,454,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 961,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,775,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 898,691 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,064,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,620,000.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $27,597.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 369,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,588.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $27,597.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 369,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,389,588.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,969 shares of company stock valued at $115,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

