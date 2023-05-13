Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Tops $265.66 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $265.66 million and approximately $29.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00009464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,791.20 or 0.06678255 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00040516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00019001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,654,704 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

