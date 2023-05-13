Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Tops $265.66 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $265.66 million and approximately $29.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00009464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,791.20 or 0.06678255 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001357 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00055764 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00040516 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00019001 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019076 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006170 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.
About Qtum
Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,654,704 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.
Qtum Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.